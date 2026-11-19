Thanksgiving festivities got an early start Thursday at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where students, faculty and staff came together for the university’s fifth annual “Thank-Ful” celebration.

The event, hosted in partnership with Islander Dining and Chartwells Higher Education, took place inside the Islander Dining Hall and offered the campus community a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

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Students and employees were able to use their dining cards to enjoy a menu featuring turkey, stuffing, ham, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese and other Thanksgiving favorites.

But organizers said the celebration was about more than what was on the plate.

“Thank-Ful” is designed to bring the Islander community together and give people an opportunity to reflect on what they are grateful for. That sense of community can be especially meaningful for students who are spending the holiday season away from their families and have formed their own support systems on the Island.

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Students were also invited to write what they are thankful for on decorative leaves and display them for others to see, creating a visible collection of gratitude inside the dining hall.

This year’s celebration also included a service component. A food drive benefiting Izzy’s Pantry was held as part of the event, with donations going toward helping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi students experiencing food insecurity.

Organizers say the annual event combines food, fellowship and giving back, while giving students, faculty and staff a chance to slow down before the Thanksgiving holiday and appreciate the people and experiences that have made the Island feel like home.

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