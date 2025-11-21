If you're looking for something wholesome to do this weekend, join the Type 1 diabetes community for a Friendsgiving picnic, walk and talk at Cole Park Saturday morning.

One local couple taking part has been supporting T1D families for some time now. This time, they're shifting the spotlight to the community event they hope will connect even more people.

When John Navar calls hospitals, he says he always hears the same thing first - a voicemail tone. But when he gets through, his message is always the same.

"I tell them, hey, you don't know me, my name is John Navar and I would like to send you a hundred Barbie dolls," Navar said.

T1D Community Gathers for Friendsgiving as Local Couple Brings Barbie Magic

And when the call comes back, it's usually the same reaction.

"Oh my gosh, is this for real?! Yes, yes this is very real," Navar said.

If his name sounds familiar, it's because you've seen John and his wife, Cheryl, before. In October, they made headlines for donating 100 T1D Barbie dolls to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"I'm happy to report that it has turned into a nationwide thing," Navar said.

They've now donated Type 1 diabetes Barbie dolls to children's hospitals across six states.

"There's 12 in here if you can see what twelve takes up, we have 240 still at the house and more coming," Navar said.

And through all their efforts, they haven't forgotten about Corpus Christi. John and Cheryl will be at Saturday's Friendsgiving Walk and Talk - dressed as Barbie and Ken.

"The Hummer rental place on the island has graciously agreed to give me a pink Hummer to use for the day for free. So we'll be showing up in style in a pink Hummer loaded up with Barbies," Navar said.

"She's got a CGM and her pump. These are the same devices that these little girls have to wear in their day-to-day life," Navar said.

Now, with their story getting more attention, they're aiming even higher. John has reached out to Robin Arzon, the Peloton VP, who the Type 1 diabetes Barbie is modeled after, hoping she'll help deliver dolls in New York City. He's also contacted Barbie and Mattel.

"If selling $15,000 worth of Barbie dolls isn't enough for you to notice, I don't know what is," Navar said.

Because they want girls everywhere to know: if Barbie can be anything - "the president, the astronaut, the military member" - then she can also be diabetic and still be all of those things.

John and Cheryl have spent about $12,000 of their fundraised money so far and still have roughly $2,500 left to spend.

"If you guys see me driving around Saturday in a bright pink Hummer dressed as Ken, by all means, flag me down. I'll give you the QR code so you can scan it and donate. I want to keep this going," Navar said.

The Friendsgiving at the Park will start at 10 a.m. at Cole Park. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

