The holiday season will get a musical kickoff Friday night as Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi hosts its annual Sounds of the Season concert.

The university's Department of Music will present the holiday concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, inside the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Performing Arts Center.

TAMU-CC

The concert follows the university's Islander Lights celebration and will feature performances from Department of Music ensembles. Organizers say audiences can expect a mix of seasonal melodies and familiar holiday favorites.

The evening will also give audience members a chance to take part in the festivities. Guests can join a holiday sing-along and compete in an ugly sweater contest.

Ticket information

Tickets cost $14.50 for adults and $9.25 for students and children ages 5 and older.

Admission is free for veterans and children ages 4 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased online at tamucc.tix.com or at the door.

TAMU-CC

Sounds of the Season

When: Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Performing Arts Center

Adult tickets: $14.50

Students and children 5+: $9.25

Veterans and children 4 and younger: Free

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