Ronald McDonald House South Texas celebrates 36 years with farewell event

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas is inviting the community to a farewell celebration as it prepares to close its current facility after 36 years of serving families with children in medical care.

The "Farewell Fiesta Open House" gives community members, former House families, volunteers, donors, and supporters the chance to tour the facility one last time, share memories, and celebrate the building's impact.

"This building has been here since 1990, serving thousands of families over the years," Michelle Horine, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas, said. "Today is an opportunity for those families to walk the halls, say goodbye, shut the doors one last time, and get ready to build a bigger building for families who need us."

The event ran Friday, Aug. 28, from 3–5 p.m. and continues Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1–3 p.m. Guests can tour the House, share memories, reconnect with fellow supporters, and celebrate the organization's future.

The current 25-room facility originally opened with 16 rooms in 1990 and expanded to add 10 more rooms in 2000. It is set to be demolished as early as next month to make way for a new, larger building. The organization has already relocated operations to an interim location about 5 miles from the hospital, where it continues serving 32 families.

"We own this land here and it's walkable to the hospital, so it's very important that we rebuild here," Horine said.

The new facility is planned to have at least 48 rooms, with the possibility of additional rooms depending on fundraising success. The expansion comes as more than 20 families are currently on the waitlist for the organization's services.

While the building will be demolished, several elements will be preserved for the new facility. The organization plans to salvage the hardwood doors to incorporate into the new house as a tribute to the families served over the years. Donor recognition will continue through a digital display board in the new building.

The beloved Wilshire Cone — a community landmark — will be stored during construction and reinstalled at the new facility, where the organization hopes to resume the tradition of monthly painting.

For more information about the event or the organization's capital campaign, contact Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas.

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