Ronald McDonald House South Texas breaks ground on expansion to increase capacity for families in need

The Ronald McDonald House South Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for an expansion that will increase the size of its facility on the property of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The project will increase the facility from 25 guest rooms to at least 45 family-style suites, allowing more families to receive help and comfort during challenging times. To make way for the new construction, the old building will be taken down.

Michelle Horine, CEO of Ronald McDonald House South Texas, said the expansion is a necessary step to serve the community.

"We hate to take it down, but we know that what we’re building is going to be able to support more families that need us," Horine said.

The quick walk from the house to the hospital allows families to be nearby at all times. Samantha Hearn lived in the house for seven months while her daughter received treatment next door.

"It’s a big day it’s very exciting that they get to expand and add more rooms for families. We were on the waitlist for 10 weeks and so it was hard to say the least. So we’re very excited," Hearn said.

Hearn said her family lives two hours away, making the proximity of the house crucial for their daily routine and finances.

"We walk to doctors appointments at least three to four times a week. And it’s way nice. We live two hours away so it saves a lot of money on gas right now," Hearn said.

For families like the Hearns, the Ronald McDonald House serves as a home for as long as they need it.

"We’re just so grateful. We're grateful for everybody here, we’re grateful of everyone at Driscoll, we’re just grateful," Hearn said.

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