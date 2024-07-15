Overnight road work on Ennis Joslin scheduled through September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Department of Transportation began a $7 million project on Sunday to repair and resurface Ennis Joslin Road from Ocean Drive to SPID.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and will require nighttime lane closures.

The project will be a full pavement repair, a final overlay and striping.

Completion of the project is estimated to be at the end of September, weather permitting.

