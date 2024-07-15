Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiBay Area

Actions

Overnight road work on Ennis Joslin scheduled through September

EnnisWork.png
KRIS 6 News
EnnisWork.png
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 15, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Department of Transportation began a $7 million project on Sunday to repair and resurface Ennis Joslin Road from Ocean Drive to SPID.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and will require nighttime lane closures.

The project will be a full pavement repair, a final overlay and striping.

Completion of the project is estimated to be at the end of September, weather permitting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center