New Everhart Road drainage improvements successfully prevent flooding for local Corpus Christi businesses.

Newly completed drainage improvements on Everhart Road are successfully preventing the severe flooding that previously plagued local businesses and drivers.

The city reconstructed a stretch of the road to address the flooding nightmare, finishing the work in February. Following rainfall this weekend, the new system was put to the test, and water is now draining effectively all along Everhart.

Everhart Road drainage upgrades successfully prevent local flooding

"The old drainage system was undersized and a key inlet was 70 percent clogged. The upgrades are performing as expected, and the city has received zero complaints about flooding in that corridor," Corpus Christi Engineering said.

For businesses that used to dread the rain, the recent weather came and went without a problem.

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Rebecca Santoyo, assistant manager of Threads, remembers when cars could barely drive through the flooded streets.

"I actually used to work here about seven to eight years ago… so definitely at that time, the flooding was pretty bad," Santoyo said.

"We wouldn't really use Everhart at all, it was coming through like the back streets and what not to get to work," Santoyo said.

Santoyo says she can already see a difference after the recent rain.

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"Definitely way easier to enter our parking lot and into our business. Even coming off of SPID, going all the way down Everhart this way, definitely drainage, not really a lot of flooding from what I've seen coming into work," Santoyo said.

Adelphos Coffee Roasters has also experienced flooding issues in the past and appreciates the new construction. Levi Guzman, a barista at the coffee shop, said the improvements were needed.

"How it's not tarmac and how it's like just pure concrete. Looks beautiful, and you could tell it'll last a long time. And the water's just kind of going to run off of it. It's not that kind of concrete that's going to get stuck. It's not going to create potholes or anything like that or new issues. Water's just going to run off, and people can drive through," Guzman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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