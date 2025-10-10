Abuse and financial exploitation among the elderly is on the rise across South Texas, and experts warn the issue is significantly underreported.

“For every one case of abuse and neglect that's reported, there's 22 that go unreported. And for exploitation, it's 1 in 44,” said Marissa Back, Evidence Driven Investigation Subject Matter Expert for the Texas Adult Protective Services.

Back says there’s signs that can point out that your elderly loved one is getting scammed.

“Isolating people from their regular friends and family, taking over people's accounts, maybe unusual transactions that are happening,” she said.

Is your loved one at risk? What to know about elder abuse in South Texas

Other red flags can be a sudden change in power of attorney or selling property. Back says there’s also one common trend - the people who do it.

“40% of the people that we validate on are adult children. So our perpetrators are usually family members or trusted individuals,” said Back.

According to stats from APS, 390,000 people over 65 live across South Texas — a number expected to grow. On Thursday, the Silver Advocate Partner Organization put out the 16th Annual Senior Symposium for Service Providers for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities event — this event bringing in many community partners, all with one goal.

“The main message is if they ever suspect a case of abuse, neglect or exploitation, the first thing to do is report it,” said Rudy Moreno, chairman of Silver Advocate Partners Organization.

A report that must be done to protect the most vulnerable.

“We aren't here to arrest anybody. That's not our position. We're not criminal investigators. We're just here to protect the vulnerable adults by implementing those services to protect them,” said Back.

Need to report a suspected case of elderly abuse? You can dial 1-800-252-5400.

