How to celebrate the holidays without breaking the bank

The holidays bring joy, tradition and often financial stress as expenses pile up. But this year, some people are finding ways to celebrate without breaking the bank by focusing on experiences over expensive gifts.

Spending money isn't the only way to show love to family and friends, and experts say it starts with something simple — a budget.

"When we get to the time of, we set a budget. We come up with x amount per person and we try to stay within that," Jarred Creel said.

When budgeting, don't forget the extras — travel, shipping costs and even decorations add up fast.

Shop early and compare prices

Shopping early gives you time to compare prices. The same item might be cheaper online, at another store or even as a dupe — basically the same product for less.

"Those discount stores like Five Below. They have a lot of cool stuff at Five Below without breaking the bank," Christmas shopper Alex Martinez said.

Try gift exchanges instead of individual gifts

If you're headed to Christmas parties with family, friends or coworkers, instead of buying something for everyone, try a gift exchange or a White Elephant. That way, everyone's still included without the financial stress.

"The Secret Santa stuff is probably the better way," Martinez said.

Because let's be honest — the older we get, the less we really need.

"As far as some of the adults in my family are concerned, they don't care too much about gifts at all. They just want to make sure the kids have a good time, have a nice meal and spend a nice holiday together," Martinez said.

Focus on experiences and togetherness

If you are hosting a get-together, DIY games can go a long way and they don't cost much. But sometimes, just being together is enough.

"Put a movie on, put some music on, hang out," Martinez said.

"We try to focus on experiences like trips or spending time together or as simple as going around looking at Christmas lights," Creel said.

Create your own traditions

Create your own traditions, because years from now, it won't be about the gifts — it'll be about the memories.

"They don't focus or think so much on gifts or presents but instead on the things we do together. Do something that's more experience and less consumer," Creel said.

The holidays aren't about what you spend, but how you show up for the people you care about.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

