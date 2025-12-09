How Corpus Christi neighbors are protecting their packages

Porch pirates are back for their favorite season, and delivery theft crimes haven't gone away as online shopping peaks during the holiday season.

Last year, local resident Debbie Kelly became a victim when thieves followed her mail carrier.

"They were following the mailman. Right after he came, they pulled in the driveway, grabbed the packages and took off," Debbie said.

For people who shop online frequently, like Timothy Conrad from Flourbluff, the threat feels very real.

"NFL.com, Amazon, Costco, yeah I've shopped at a few different retailers," Conrad said.

The concern is widespread among online shoppers.

"I've seen videos on YouTube and it's pretty sad," Conrad said.

However, there are several ways to lower your chances of becoming the next target.

Install security cameras

Neighbors recommend using doorbell cameras like Arlo or Ring. Some get creative with camera placement for better coverage.

"They'll hide them in plants or up high so nobody can see them," Conrad said.

Security systems positioned near front porches provide additional protection. Some homeowners are installing secure lockboxes or parcel boxes on their porches to keep packages safe.

"People building little mailboxes on a secure place on their front door," Conrad said.

Coordinate with trusted neighbors

Most retailers provide delivery windows, but these estimates aren't always accurate. Since waiting around all day isn't practical, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to collect packages when you're not home.

"I'm from California originally, but here in Texas people are so nice and there are trustworthy people out here," Conrad said.

Consider alternative delivery locations

If necessary, have packages delivered to locations where you'll definitely be present.

"Maybe you can talk to your boss and have it delivered to the workshop or wherever you're working," Conrad said.

Report thefts immediately

Police say thieves do their homework. The same way neighbors plan for deliveries - criminals scout delivery routes. If a package is stolen, report it immediately. Companies like Amazon often require a police report before issuing refunds.

