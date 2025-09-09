Hiring slows nationwide; Del Mar helps students and graduates land jobs

Job seekers across the country are hitting roadblocks as hiring slows and unemployment climbs to its highest rate in nearly four years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employers added 22,000 jobs in August, compared to almost 80,000 in July. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, marking the highest level since 2020.

Young adults are feeling the impact most severely. The unemployment rate for those ages 20 to 24 jumped to 9.2% in August, the highest since May 2021.

Del Mar College in Corpus Christi is taking a proactive approach to help current students and graduates navigate the challenging job market.

"It has been a talk lately about how to increase the job market," Jennifer Gonzales said.

Gonzales serves as the director of career development at Del Mar College. The school provides comprehensive support for job seekers, including interview preparation, resume assistance and professional clothing through their Viking Clothing Closet. Their services extend to current students and Viking graduates.

"We service alumni for life," Gonzales said.

The college regularly hosts networking workshops and job fairs to connect students with potential employers.

"We also work with a variety of employers to connect them to our students and graduates," Gonzales said.

These events benefit both job seekers and companies looking to hire.

"We can have anywhere from 40-60 employers that are seeking great candidates or we offer that customized hiring event for one to two employers at a time," Gonzales said.

Del Mar College will host a college fair at the end of September for students looking to continue their education beyond an associate's degree.

"We have 45 colleges that are coming and they will set up their tables to promote their programs that are at their closet," Gonzales said.

The school will also hold a skills and trade job fair at their Windward Campus for those interested in careers in process technology, instrumentation, millwright, welding and HVAC.

The college offers additional services including professional headshots for job-seeking platforms like Handshake and LinkedIn, which they can help students set up.

"It is huge now. It is a social networking platform for students to learn about the job opportunities out there. Everything out there is now online," Gonzales said.

For those who don't attend Del Mar College, other networking opportunities exist. Local Facebook groups focused on Corpus Christi jobs regularly post hiring information from various employers.

Del Mar's college fair is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m at the White Library at their Heritage Campus. The school's skills and trade career fair is set for November.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

