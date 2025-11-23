Herrman & Herrman hosts free turkey giveaway events for families

Despite rainy weather on Sunday, dozens of South Texas families lined up outside Herrman & Herrman’s law office on Third Street in Corpus Christi for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

Dozens of volunteers and staff pressed on through the downpour, handing out more than 5,000 frozen turkeys during the drive-thru event. Each vehicle will receive one free frozen turkey for families this holiday season.

Managing Partner, Gregory Herrman, said the need this year is especially great. He joined volunteers outside on Sunday, helping load turkeys into vehicles as families waited in the rain.

“It was bad last year and it was even worse this year, especially with the government shutdown and the SNAP benefits being cut away,” Herrman said. “People need to eat. The community has been very, very good to us, and we wanted to do what we can to give back.”

Herrman said hosting the event, even in less-than-ideal weather, as a way to ensure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal.

The firm also gave out turkeys to families in Alice neighborhoods as well.

“This event is about more than food. It’s about community, gratitude and making sure every family has something to celebrate this Thanksgiving,” Herrman added.

