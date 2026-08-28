H-E-B to mark grand reopening of remodeled Corpus Christi store Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — H-E-B is hosting a grand reopening Friday at its Alameda and Robert location in Corpus Christi after completing a major remodel of the store, which first opened at the site in 1984.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4320 S. Alameda St., and kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The remodeled store features expanded product selections and an updated layout, according to the company.

Throughout the day, the grocer is offering product sampling, fish and primal meat cuttings, a parmesan wheel cracking, live entertainment, giveaways and prize drawings. The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and King High School are scheduled to perform. H-E-B mascots and the company's signature oversized shopping cart will also be on-site for photos.

H-E-B has operated in Corpus Christi for more than 95 years.

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