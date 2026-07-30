Flock cameras are mounted across Corpus Christi, raising privacy concerns among residents

Automated license plate readers — known as Flock cameras — are mounted at intersections and neighborhood entrances across Corpus Christi. Every time a car drives by, the cameras activate and capture the vehicle's license plate, along with details like its make, model, and color.

Flock cameras in Corpus Christi spark privacy debate

The cameras have made national headlines, and Corpus Christi residents are divide dover whether they are a safety tool or an invasion of privacy.

The cameras are located across the city, including at the Shops at La Palmera and at the base of the causeway on Padre Island. They are owned by private businesses and other entities — not the Corpus Christi Police Department, which says it does not own any of the cameras and does not have access to them.

In nearby Robstown, however, police say the cameras played a direct role in an arrest.

"You know, I know there's a nationwide controversy right now about Flock cameras,but I can tell the public this: absent those cameras, this never would have happened.We would not have been able to catch this individual," a Robstown police official said.

Not everyone is convinced that outcome justifies the trade-off.

Tom Rogers, a Corpus Christi resident, said he has concerns about being tracked while going about his daily life.

"I feel like we should be able to travel around town, do what we want to do without being tracked or, you know, data tracked or any of that kind of nonsense," Rogers said.

Rogers also questioned whether the cameras cross a legal and ethical line.

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"It just seems like an overreach in my opinion. I just don't understand how that's even allowed. I mean it certainly seems like an invasion of our privacy," Rogers said.

Other residents see the cameras differently. Neighbor Oscar Ozuna said he believes the intent behind the technology is straightforward.

"I think it's really just for safety reasons, to be honest. I don't really think it's privacy or anything, to be honest," Ozuna said.

I will continue to look deeper into the private companies that own these cameras and how they are being used in Corpus Christi.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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