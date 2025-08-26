Fishing tournament set to help raise funds for Coastal Bend foster youth

At just 11 years old, Nate Gonzales is making waves — not just in the water, but in the lives of foster children across the Coastal Bend.

Through his nonprofit, Nate’s Next Kid Up, Gonzales provides foster families with essential resources like toys, school supplies, and even field trips. His goal is simple but powerful: to make every child feel seen, supported, and valued.

Fishing tournament to support foster kids in the Coastal Bend

“Every time I help a kid, my heart grows bigger. I want to do this every single year — no matter what,” said Gonzales.

In a few weeks, Gonzales is reeling in his biggest project yet — a fundraising fishing tournament called Hooks of Hope, created in collaboration with R and K Coastal Outfitters and other partnerships.

“We were talking, and Nate told me about his dream to put on a fishing tournament,” said Krystal Thompson, owner of R&K Outfitters.

With the tournament the nonprofit is set to fuel the mission of helping foster kids and teens with resources such as toys, school supplies and even dream field trips. The funding of the fundraiser will help 200 foster kids to go see a game of the Houston Astros and the Houston NASA center.

Tournament Details:



Event: Hooks of Hope Fishing Tournament

Date: September 13, 2025

Location: 4226 Laguna Shores Road in Corpus Christi

Team Entry Fee: $400 per team (max 4 people)

Registration: Spots are still available, goal is 50 teams.

All proceeds will benefit foster youth supported by Nate’s nonprofit, something Diana Booth with CASA of the Coastal Bend said has been making an impact.

“We work with around 400 children a year. There’s no doubt Nate has helped every one — whether it’s with school supplies, toys,” she said.

If you’re not able to participate in the tournament, you can still make a difference. Donations are welcome, and every dollar goes directly to helping foster children and teens in the Coastal Bend. For more information on the event, go to https://natesnextkidup.org/hooks-of-hope-fishing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!