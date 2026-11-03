Firefighters, costumed window washers bring smiles to Driscoll Children’s Hospital patients

Patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital got a special visit Tuesday afternoon as members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department joined an annual tradition aimed at bringing smiles to children receiving care.

From 2 to 4 p.m., firefighters visited with patients inside the hospital while, outside their windows, members of Driscoll’s window-washing team traded their normal work clothes for costumes.

This year, the window washers dressed as fighters as they worked their way along the outside of the hospital, giving children inside a chance to watch the action and interact with them through the windows.

Naidy Escobar - Driscoll Children’s Hospital

The event continued a tradition at Driscoll in which window washers dress in costume to brighten the day for young patients.

In previous years, the hospital’s window-washing crews have dressed as superheroes, including Spider-Man, Batman, Captain America and Iron Man, waving and posing for children as they descended past hospital windows.

The visits are meant to offer children a fun break from the treatments and challenges that can come with being in the hospital. During a similar event in 2025, a Driscoll child life specialist said seeing costumed window washers can help children feel special and take their minds off what they are going through.

Tuesday's event added another group of heroes to the experience, with Corpus Christi firefighters spending time face-to-face with patients inside the hospital.

The event took place at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, 3533 S. Alameda St. in Corpus Christi.

Naidy Escobar - Driscoll Children’s Hospital

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