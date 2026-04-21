Corpus Christi police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed an animal on Fort Worth Street Tuesday

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a man who fatally stabbed an animal Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call at 3:24 p.m. on the 3900 block of Fort Worth Street. Upon arrival, police learned a man produced a knife and injured an animal before fleeing on foot toward Hamlin Drive and Staples Street.

The animal died from its injuries and was turned over to Animal Care Services.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with brown hair, full sleeve tattoos on both arms, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt. His age is unknown.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are actively investigating the incident, and patrol officers are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or online.

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