CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —

A Corpus Christi woman says a vacant home next door to hers has become overrun with squatters, thieves, and rodents — and she's been fighting for months to get the city to do something about it.

"I can't handle this anymore. I'm an elder person, I'm disabled, I do whatever I can," Linda Cantu said.

She has lived on Green Grove Drive for over 25 years, where she lives with and cares for a local veteran.

"Everybody passes by and they wave!" Cantu said.

But the neighborhood has become dangerous, she says, because of the vacant home next door. Cantu says the owners of the home passed away about 10 years ago, and she has been unable to reach their relatives, who have abandoned the property.

Corpus Christi neighbor says vacant home next door has become a hotbed for squatters and thieves

"It's just been chaos in that house. I myself have seen people coming out of there. Bikers, homeless." Cantu said.

Cantu says homeless people have even run cables into her backyard to steal her electricity. She says she has called code enforcement for help, but the responses have been dismissive.

"They said 'Miss Cantu you're not going to get that grass cut.'" Cantu said. "I said 'excuse me?'"

I brought District 2 City Councilwoman Sylvia Campos to the home to meet with Cantu and get answers.

She says she's aware of the problem, not just on Green Grove but across the city.

"There is no money in the budget for these abatements." Campos told us.

Campos says she reached out to the assistant city manager, who confirmed the city is aware of the problem. With budget season approaching, Campos says putting more resources toward cleaning up abandoned homes is a priority.

"We're gonna be offered three possible solutions on how we can get additional funds." Campos said.

When asked whether she would raise Cantu's situation specifically in upcoming budget meetings, Campos said she would.

"Oh yes. I mean I think we've been talking about this for 6 months that's when I realized the money is no longer there." Campos said.

Campos also thanked Cantu for sharing her story. Cantu says she knows the problem won't be resolved immediately, but is relieved the issue is on the city's radar.

"It's not going to be fixed overnight but at least somebody is aware of it." Cantu said.

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