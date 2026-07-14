Corpus Christi firefighters rescue dog stranded in bay over Fourth of July weekend

Crews from Engine 11 and Medic 11 responded after a concerned citizen spotted a dog swimming away from land in Corpus Christi Bay.

Corpus Christi firefighters rescue dog stranded in bay

Firefighters arrived at the scene, spotted the distressed dog, and went into the water to retrieve it. Crews safely brought the dog back to shore.

Animal Care Services also responded to assist with the rescue.

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