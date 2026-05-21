Corpus Christi city council approves FEMA grant application to renovate South Bay Park seawall

South Bay Park sits on 5 acres along Oso Bay in Flour Bluff. The park features a basketball court, a playground, and direct bay access — but for years, its waterfront viewing areas have been fenced off due to deteriorating conditions.

On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council approved a FEMA grant application to repair the park's crumbling seawall.

The nearly $2.9 million project would replace the failing shoreline with a 50-foot wide sand beach, a concrete reinforcement, an ADA accessible ramp down to the water, and 2 new storm drains to improve drainage and erosion protection.

Pete Curran has lived in the Sea Lane neighborhood for 30 years and says the dangers of the waterfront are visible every time he visits the park.

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"I mean if you walk down there it's very dangerous. That's why it's got it fenced off. So like I said, we've been here for a long time and anything to improve it is good so," Curran said.

The planned improvements have Curran excited about what's ahead for his neighborhood.

"We've always been a little sleeping village, so let's take it up a notch," Curran said.

Neighbor Tom Hans described the community involvement the park already draws. Families hold birthday parties there, kids fill the playground, and when the Blue Angels fly, the spot along Oso Bay is standing room only.

"It is a beautiful spot. We get, you know, on holidays, we get a lot of people not from the neighborhood to come use the park, so I'm sure that'll attract them even more, but that's all right, you know, even, you know, when the Blue Angels come and do their show, a lot of people come here and watch theirs as well," Hans said.

If the grant is approved, construction on the shoreline is not expected to begin until April 2028, with completion expected in May 2029. City officials say South Bay neighbors may have to wait months before repairs begin.

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