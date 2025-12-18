Corpus Christi church continues Christmas celebration with 42nd Annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival

The Christmas spirit extends well beyond December 25 in Corpus Christi, where First Christian Church will present its 42nd Annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The festival offers three performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe St., in Corpus Christi. Doors open one hour before each performance in the church sanctuary.

First Christian Church

This unique celebration traces its origins to a feast at Oxford University, where students commemorated a victory over a wild boar. The modern festival combines several ancient celebrations into a procession featuring dances and music that blend Old English traditions with Christian joy, celebrating the birth of Christ.

Admission to the festival is free, though organizers will accept donations of non-perishable food items for the "Good King Wencelas" fund. All collected items will be donated to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi.

First Christian Church

The event represents the church's commitment to extending the Christmas celebration into the quiet days of early January, offering the South Texas community a gift of pageantry and tradition.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!