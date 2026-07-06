Contractor to pay full bill for water main break caused during Thursday utility pole installation

The contractor responsible for striking a 12-inch water main on Thursday evening, July 2, will be billed for all water loss and repair costs once the city completes its damage assessment.

The water main break occurred when the contractor hit the line while installing a utility pole. City crews responded immediately to the scene and worked through the night to complete repairs, finishing at approximately 3:00 am Friday morning. The water leak itself was stopped by 11 pm Thursday.

City engineers are now evaluating the hydraulic model for the affected area to determine the exact volume of water lost during the incident. Once this assessment is complete, the contractor will receive a bill covering both the lost water and all repair expenses.

Gerardo Hernandez

The overnight repair effort successfully restored water service to the area without extended outages for residents and businesses.

The city reminds residents and businesses to report any water leaks immediately by calling the City's 3-1-1 call center. The line operates 24 hours a day, and callers should select the after-hours notification option when calling outside normal business hours.

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