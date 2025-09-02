Construction paused by TxDOT for endangered manatee in Port Aransas

The Texas Department of Transportation temporarily halted construction on a $64 million ferry upgrade project after workers spotted an endangered West Indian manatee in nearby waters.

Construction personnel with Russell Marine immediately reported the manatee sighting to TxDOT, prompting an immediate suspension of all construction activity during the animal's visit to the Port Aransas ferry operations site.

The manatee was not in visible distress and was observed at the ferry operations for several hours before moving along the shoreline to the west toward Corpus Christi Bay, allowing construction to resume.

West Indian manatees are federally protected and endangered creatures that are rarely seen in Texas waters. They are known to migrate from Mexico and Florida during summer months.

Prior to beginning the ferry system's ramp and landing upgrades, TxDOT educated construction personnel about the potential presence of these animals and the requirement to report any sightings.

The incident highlights TxDOT's commitment to environmental stewardship and wildlife protection alongside its primary mission of public safety. The department has built dozens of wildlife crossings on highways specifically to protect ocelots and other animals and added bat houses under bridges to provide safe roosting and nursing spaces for nocturnal insect-eaters.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!