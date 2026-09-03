Coastal Bend LNG awards $25,000 scholarship fund for San Patricio County students at Del Mar College

Coastal Bend LNG presented a $25,000 check to the Del Mar College Foundation on Thursday to establish a scholarship program specifically for San Patricio County students.

The formal presentation took place at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus in Room 218 of White Library, bringing together scholarship recipients, company staff, and college administrators.

Eight recent Ingleside High School graduates have already received full scholarships for the fall semester. Those students are pursuing degrees in business administration, nursing, psychology, respiratory therapy, and social work. Recipients can pursue any degree or program offered at Del Mar College.

Nick Flores, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Bend LNG, led the presentation. Having grown up in nearby Portland, Flores said the scholarship is personal.

"I have a deep appreciation for this area, our students and our community," Flores said. "I've seen firsthand the potential that exists here and the capabilities of our youth, and I want to be part of opening doors for them."

Flores said the program is also designed to reverse a trend of local talent leaving the region.

"For years, Ingleside and the Coastal Bend have exported their talent, but I want to invest in that talent locally by creating financial opportunities for our students to build successful futures right here in their hometown," Flores said.

"Now that I've found success in my own career, it's time to do my part and support students who were once just like me, looking for the opportunity to do something meaningful with the talent they have," Flores said.

Matthew Busby, Del Mar College's Vice President of Development & Donor Advising and Executive Director of the DMC Foundation, said the gift comes at a critical time. The Del Mar College Foundation received a record number of scholarship applications this year.

"This is a truly meaningful gift, especially during a year when the Del Mar College Foundation received a record number of scholarship applications," Busby said. "Coastal Bend LNG's generosity will provide significant financial support to these eight students as they pursue their education. It's a great example of how partnerships can open doors and turn college dreams into achievable goals."

Coastal Bend LNG is an energy infrastructure development company focused on liquefied natural gas operations in Ingleside.

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