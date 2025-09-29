Closing the gap in hispanic representation in research

South Texas is home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country, yet when it comes to medical research, this community has often been overlooked. A new effort at Driscoll Children's Hospital is bringing research and hope closer to home.

"There's no advancement in medicine without research," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, Medical Director for the Global Institute for Hispanic Health.

Hispanic families have long been left out of clinical trials, especially in pediatrics. The FDA has pushed for stronger representation of all ethnic minorities to make sure new treatments work for everyone.

"So that we can have an idea—is this going to work as well for this group as it did for this group," Fergie said.

Until now, most families had to travel to bigger cities for clinical trials. Driscoll Children's Hospital's Global Institute for Hispanic Health and Texas A&M are changing that.

"Our doctors are 100% clinical, but by partnering with the university, we can really move the needle on important health topics in this area," said Erin Richmond, Director of the Global Institute for Hispanic Health.

The program isn't exclusively for Hispanics, but because of the region's population, it increases representation for Hispanic children in medical research. During COVID-19, Driscoll enrolled local patients in studies that helped approve the children's COVID vaccine.

"Not only the potential to help themselves and their families, but the potential to help other people," Fergie said.

Doctors and nurses emphasize that safety is key. Trials start in labs, then with adults and volunteers before children are involved. Families are fully informed of risks and benefits, both the parent and the child must consent, and they can stop at any time.

Trials also give families access to treatments not yet available to the public.

"For a lot of people, research might provide hope when they've tried everything else and nothing is working," Richmond said.

The institute is focusing on conditions like diabetes, obesity, asthma and other issues that hit close to home for South Texas families. Results of the research could lead to FDA approvals nationwide.

If you are interested in having your child participate in these clinical trials, click here to get in contact with GIHH.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!