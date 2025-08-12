City council approves Barisi Village project plan despite concerns over timeline

The Barisi Village TIRZ 6 project moved forward today after city council members voted to approve the project and financing plan.

Despite the approval, several council members voiced concerns over developer Jack Blackard's lack of a firm start date for the long-awaited development.

Some council members also requested that Blackard provide an in-person update on the project's status.

The Barisi Village project was first proposed in 2012 and aims to transform the former country club into an Italian-style village featuring restaurants, shops, housing, a hotel and golf course.

