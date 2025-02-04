Watch Now
CCPD investigating apparent murder-suicide at Bay Area apartment

Adam Beam
CCPD investigating the scene of an apparent murder-suicide on the city's Southside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Bay Area.

On Monday. Feb. 3, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Glazebrook Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. in response to a shooting, according to Public Information Officer Antonio Contreras.

“When they arrived, they located two deceased individuals inside one of these apartments behind me,” Contreras said. “It appears to be a murder-suicide right now.”

A firearm was found at the scene, and investigators with the Robbery Homicide Division have taken over the case.

Contreras confirmed both individuals lived at the apartment but said it is still unclear what led to the shooting. “It’s unknown what led up to the shooting at this apartment complex,” he said.

No other injuries were reported, and police do not believe anyone else was involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

