CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cunningham Middle School at South Park is now operating under a turnaround plan after welcoming the majority of students from the now-closed Martin Middle School, a change that has brought additional academic support and new expectations for teachers.

Before the Corpus Christi Independent School District consolidated the two schools, Cunningham had a state accountability score of 78, while Martin received a 69.

However, after absorbing most of Martin's students, Cunningham inherited the lower accountability rating, requiring the campus to follow a turnaround plan aimed at improving student performance.

Amanda Cameron, CCISD's chief officer for state and federal programs, said the district is implementing several interventions to help students and teachers meet those goals.

"So we have additional staff to help reduce the class size, also to help our emergent bilingual students and our special education students," Cameron said.

The plan also includes in-class tutors and additional academic support through after-school and Saturday programs.

Beyond adding resources, Cameron said the district is closely monitoring student performance to determine where students may need additional help.

"So we're digging deep all the way down to the students, and we're tracking growth from CBA to CBA, which is our curriculum-based assessments, but we're also tracking their growth from their previous STAAR score," Cameron said.

The assessments allow the district to monitor students' academic growth throughout the school year rather than relying solely on their previous STAAR results.

Teachers adjust to another school consolidation

While district leaders focus on improving academic performance, teachers at Cunningham are also adjusting to the changes brought by the consolidation.

Denise Montoya, an eighth-grade teacher, has worked at Cunningham since 2019, when the school merged with South Park.

Montoya said the transition this school year has been relatively easy, although teachers understood that combining campuses would bring changes.

"Anytime there's gonna be a merge of schools, we know that whatever each school comes with, it's gonna affect us all as a whole," Montoya said.

District leaders said Cunningham and Martin served students with similar economic and educational needs, helping provide some familiarity as the two school communities came together.

Despite the changes, Montoya said the focus remains on helping students succeed.

"How can we push our kids? How can we move the needle? How can we just help everybody improve all around?" Montoya said.

Teachers are working together to review student assessment results and adjust their lessons to better meet students' individual needs.

Montoya emphasized that improving student outcomes will require support beyond the classroom.

"It really takes a village, and it's everybody in one student's life you know it's not just the teacher it's not just the parent it's it's everyone," she said.

District leaders said they hope Cunningham will improve its state accountability rating enough to exit the turnaround plan by the next school year.