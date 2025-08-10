CCFD investigates Saturday night fire at Baypoint apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday night.

According to Battalion Chief Scott Marsh, it happened just after 8 p.m. on the first floor of the Baypoint apartments on Ennis Joslin.

Fire crews arrived quickly after receiving reports of smoke. Once they got to the apartment, which was vacant at the time, they forced the door open to put out the fire.

Neighbors told KRIS 6 news the occupants of the apartment had just moved in the night before.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

