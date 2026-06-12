CCFD extinguishes structure fire near Morgan and 10th Street

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Morgan and 10th Street Friday morning.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the exterior of a two-story residential building, with heavy smoke issuing from the eaves. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters simultaneously pulled hoselines, forced entry, and conducted primary searches. Two hoselines were operating as the search was completed. A truck company opened the roof to remove heat and smoke from interior crews.

The fire has been extinguished.

CCFD

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