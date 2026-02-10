Business owners brace for 2-year construction project on busy Alameda Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi City Council approved a nearly $16 million contract to completely rebuild Alameda Street from Airline Road to Everhart, but business owners along the corridor are feeling anxious about the two-year construction timeline.

The stretch of Alameda is filled with shopping plazas, restaurants and even an elementary school, making it one of the busiest roadways in Corpus Christi.

Two years of construction on such a busy road has many business owners concerned about the impact on their operations.

Allison Ussery, who owns two storefronts along the corridor including Stitch It Embroidery and Screen Printing, learned about the plan from a KRIS 6 News article.

"When I read it last night I was pretty discouraged," Ussery said. "I was thinking to myself should I go to the council meeting? Would it even matter?"

Ussery knows firsthand how construction can hurt a business from previous experience.

"People thought I was closed because they couldn't see my front doors," Ussery said.

With competition from online retailers already cutting into sales, the construction presents additional challenges.

"It's easier to push a button then it is to park your car and walk into a store," Ussery said.

She says she may have to get creative to keep customers coming during construction.

"Maybe we can offer a delivery service or a pickup service," Ussery said.

Ussery admits she avoids construction zones herself.

"Being from here I know I'm guilty of it. I mean I've avoided Everhart like the plague," Ussery said.

Down the street, Steven Fuentes at Most Wanted Comics says while construction may be frustrating, he believes the long-term benefits could be worth it.

"I think it's good. Once we have nice and new roads," Fuentes said. "A little pain in the butt, but after awhile I think it'll be alright."

Business owners tell me they're not convinced the project will finish in two years but hope the city supports them during the disruption. They say they'll be watching the progress closely as construction begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



