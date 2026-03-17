Brewster Street hosting first-ever family friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration downtown today

Brewster Street Icehouse-Downtown is hosting its first-ever family friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration today, with the event running from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1724 North Tancahua Street.

Brewster Street Icehouse hosts its first-ever family friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration downtown today

The celebration features face painting, cookies, and green drinks for adults. Avery Reny, the Chief Marketing Officer, said the event is designed to welcome families.

"We love being kid friendly we hope everyone will come out, enjoy the playground, enjoy the nice weather. Some glitter and face painting for the kids, all sorts of vendors," Reny said.

Our Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber will be there live during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

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