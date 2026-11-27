CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With Thanksgiving coming to an end, shoppers across Corpus Christi shifted their attention to Christmas, heading to stores Friday to take advantage of Black Friday sales and get a head start on holiday shopping.

For some, Black Friday has become an annual tradition, bringing friends and family together for a day of shopping.

"This is our tradition," said Christy Mata, as her group cheered.

Some shoppers started their day before sunrise, while others began their shopping trips Thursday night.

Mata said members of her group had been shopping since Thanksgiving evening.

"They went to Target, so they've been at Target since 9 p.m. last night," Mata said.

"Yes, I've not slept," Fatima Zamarron added.

Other shoppers, including Gabrielle Guido and her friends, arrived around 7 or 8 a.m.

Guido said this year's experience was better than last year, when she and her friends felt rushed and didn't have as much time to visit stores.

"This year we came on time early and prepared and ready to cash out," Guido said.

As shoppers made their way through stores, their purchases quickly added up.

Guido said she visited Victoria's Secret, PacSun and Aeropostale, while other shoppers shared how much they had already spent.

"500 maybe for me," Ida Isaguirre said.

"Yeah, same 500. I'm at 500, but we're fixing to hit up the boutiques," Mata added.

Zamarron estimated she had spent around $400.

Despite the spending, shoppers were excited about the items and promotions they found.

Isabella Gutierrez showed off two purchases she made for a combined $60, while Mata found a matching outfit at a discounted price.

"$29 for the top, $20 for the bottom, so yeah, it was a steal," Mata said.

Other shoppers took advantage of promotions offering free gifts with qualifying purchases.

"At Victoria's Secret, I had to spend $100 to get a free tote bag," Isaguirre said.

Zamarron said she spent around $175 to qualify for a blanket, while others purchased boots, purses and other clothing items.

Although some shoppers had already spent hundreds of dollars, they weren't ready to head home.

When asked whether she and her friends planned to visit more stores, Guido responded enthusiastically.

"Best believe it. The shopping is just getting started," Guido said.

Isaguirre also had a playful response when talking about continuing their shopping trip.

"Oh yeah, we got credit cards," she joked.

For many shoppers, Black Friday is only the beginning of their holiday shopping plans, with Cyber Monday and after-Christmas sales offering more opportunities to look for deals.