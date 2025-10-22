BBB warns about new ‘ghost tapping’ scam targeting tap-to-pay users

Tap-to-pay technology has become second nature for many consumers, offering convenience at nearly every retail location. However, the Better Business Bureau is warning about a fast-growing scam called "ghost tapping" that could be happening without victims even knowing.

"People love the convenience of being able to tap to pay," said Katie Galan, BBB Director of Education and Community Outreach.

The digital payment method has gained widespread adoption among younger consumers especially. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi freshman Shovan Thapa uses the technology daily, while classmate Thomas Nelson appreciates having everything he needs to pay "at the convenience of my left hand."

As society adapts to the digital age, scammers are evolving their tactics accordingly.

"Scammers work in seasons and whatever is most popular at the time or the new thing, scammers will typically find a way to prey on people using those methods," Galan said.

Ghost tapping occurs when a scammer stands just inches away from a victim—close enough to bump into them, tap their card or phone, and steal money. The scam affects both credit cards and phones with tap-to-pay capabilities.

Nelson has witnessed how easily the unauthorized tapping can happen, even in non-criminal situations.

"He took his money from his phone and just tapped it. He doubt clicked it as if he was going to use it. But he sent him his money back, he wasn't stealing. But someone could do that to you and steal your money and not jokingly mess with you," Nelson said.

Ghost tapping can also occur when someone claims to be selling something but secretly charges victims more than the stated amount.

"We're always in a hurry, sometimes we don’t think to look at the amount, who we are actually paying. So it’s just a matter of taking those extra couple of seconds," Galan said.

Thapa relies on his phone's notification system to monitor transactions and catch any unauthorized charges.

"Usually when you use tap to pay, a notification will come up on your phone right after and it'll come up where you bought it," Thapa said.

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, experts recommend treating cards and phones like cash by keeping them secured when not in use.

"Imagine you have your phone in your hand, it's like having a wad of cash in your hand. You want to safeguard it in that way," Galan said.

Nelson suggests a simple solution: "If you keep it in your pocket that’s not really an issue."

Consumers can also use radio frequency protectors or card sleeves that utilize the same technology as tap-to-pay systems to block signals, particularly in crowded areas.

The BBB urges consumers to think twice before tapping their cards or phones. According to the bureau, a little awareness can prevent significant headaches down the road.

If you get scammed, report it. Use the BBB scam tracker and file a report with police and the FTC.

