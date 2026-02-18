AEP contractor begins Ocean Drive infrastructure improvements with lane closures through March 3

An AEP contractor will begin infrastructure improvements in two locations along Ocean Drive starting today.

The first project runs between the 4200 block of Ocean Drive and Ocean View Place and begins February 18. The second project spans between the 3300 block of Ocean Drive and Ocean Way Street and is scheduled to begin on February 23.

Both projects will require interior lane closures in both the southbound and northbound directions and are expected to be completed by March 3.

During these construction periods, crews will be actively working in both areas, and traffic control measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of workers and motorists. Residents and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution, follow posted signage, and be mindful of potential delays during construction hours.

City of Corpus Christi

All access to businesses and neighborhoods in the area will be maintained, and crews will remain diligent in minimizing disruptions to the community.

