18-year-old on e-bike hospitalized after being hit by SUV on South Staples

An 18-year-old boy riding an e-bike was hospitalized after being hit by a large SUV on South Staples near Carmel Parkway.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. when a woman driving the SUV pulled out of a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot and struck the teen.

Witnesses told police the teen was traveling fast at the time of the crash. He was pinned underneath the SUV before being rescued.

KRIS 6

The teen appeared to have road rash and was transported to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not ticketed. Police are continuing to investigate who is to blame for the crash.

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