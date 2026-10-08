CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas. — Whether you're an experienced dancer, looking to learn a few new moves or simply enjoy watching others perform, the Bailando International Dance Festival has something for everyone.

The three-day festival returns to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi from October 8 through 10, bringing together dancers and artists to celebrate movement, creativity, and culture.

Bailando International Dance Festival brings global dance to the Coastal Bend

Now in its 27th year, Bailando offers master classes in several styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and cultural dances.

For River Thompson, festival manager of the Bailando International Dance Festival, the event is more than just a celebration of dance. It's also personal.

"The first time I attended the festival, when I was a freshman, it really opened my eyes to the world of dance and kind of propelled me into a lifelong pursuit of it," Thompson said.

Thompson first got involved as a student volunteer and has now worked with the festival for seven years.

This year, nearly 200 people have registered, with more expected to attend the evening performances.

"Not only bringing in people from across Texas, different states, and international to share their culture, dance, and passion for what they do with the Coastal Bend, but to give it right back to them," Thompson said.

Dance classes for all experience levels

You don't have to be an experienced dancer to participate. The festival offers open-level classes designed for beginners and those with more experience.

Instructors provide different options so participants can learn movements that match their comfort and skill levels.

Three nights of performances

For those who would rather watch, the festival features evening performances throughout the three-day event.

Thursday and Friday include choreography showcases featuring emerging and established choreographers, who also receive feedback from adjudicators.

The festival wraps up Saturday with its Celebration Gala, featuring professional dance companies and artists from Costa Rica and Texas.

For Thompson, Bailando is also an opportunity to reconnect with friends and familiar faces.

"So many of my close friends from college are now involved with the festival, and each year now that we've all moved away, getting to come back and be together, as well as seeing participants that I've become very close with year after year after year, it's really just this wonderful homecoming for everybody," Thompson said.

How to attend

The festival runs October 8–10 at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Festival registration costs $149. Tickets for Thursday and Friday's choreography showcases are $15 each, while Saturday's Celebration Gala costs $20.

Master classes are free for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi students, with discounted concert tickets available using a student ID.

For schedules, registration, and tickets, click here.