As temperatures drop, Corpus Christ warming refuge to reopen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures dip, the Corpus Christi warming refuge will soon be in operation once again.

As Temperatures Dip, Corpus Christi Warming Refuge to Reopen

The first activation of the season occurred inJanuary 2025, when temperatures plummeted to 28 degrees and the Good Samaritan Shelter reached capacity.

This week, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer, with Wednesday and Thursday anticipated to be the coldest days.

The city will operate daytime warming centers through Wednesday, Feb. 19, after which the overnight refuge at Corpus Christi’s gym will reopen.

The city’s Emergency Management Team met at 3 p.m. today to finalize shelter services.

