City shelters offer refuge amid cold snap

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — “It’s a blessing; it truly is a blessing,” displaced person William Short said.

He's spending the night at the city’s overnight shelter at the Corpus Christi Gym. With other shelters, like Good Samaritan, running over capacity since the last cold snap, some said the city's shelter provides a dependable option for those in need.

“We have places to go, but most of the time, they’re so full,” Short said.

For others, the shelter offers something unexpected.

“It was surprising for me to see the city do this — I’ve never seen the city do anything like that for the homeless,” another shelter guest Marlin Landers said.

The Corpus Christi shelter will remain open until Wednesday morning and is currently housing an estimated 45 to 50 people, including families with children.

Meanwhile, Nueces County is opening the doors to the Robstown Community Center until Thursday. The center is prepared to accommodate 40 people, plus their pets.

“We have plenty of beds, we’ve got food, we’ve got shelter. Don’t stay outside. If you have an animal with you, we’re going to accommodate as many as we can,” said Dee Hawkins, emergency management coordinator for Nueces County.

CCRTA is offering free rides on Bus Route 34, with the nearest stop to the community center at the GI Forum Village #1.

“If they take that bus, it drops them right at the door,” Hawkins said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.