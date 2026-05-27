CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cameron Walls does not want to blend in.

"I don't wanna be typical. Because I don't wanna blend in. I wanna stand out," Walls said.

Artist Cameron Walls turns blank spaces into community murals

The Texas-based artist has been creating murals throughout the state, turning forgotten spaces into community canvases. His work extends far beyond walls — from painting custom purses to canvas work, Walls will create on just about anything. For him, it is all about the impact on the people who see it.

"Just brighten up people's days, you know, whenever they see this, it's gonna be different than just seeing a wooden fence," Walls said.

Even when a piece does not immediately resonate, Walls said the goal is to make people feel something.

"You don't have to like it, but usually it's pretty good in the long run. You know I don't like this but it still makes them feel something other than just a blank wall," Walls said.

There is something else that sets Walls' murals apart — Easter eggs hidden within some of his work.

"You see the handprint right there? It's sneaky. You never would've known," Walls said.

A visit to his mural on Chaparral Street in downtown confirmed it. After a few minutes of searching, the Easter egg was there, hiding in plain sight.

From the murals themselves to the hidden details tucked inside them, Walls' work transforms spaces into moments of discovery and joy for anyone willing to look a little closer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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