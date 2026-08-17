Applications open for Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program is offering $100,000 in scholarships for 2026, continuing its investment in youth development across South Texas.

The program operates as a six-month leadership development experience, beginning each December and culminating during the annual Buc Days Festival in May. The selection process is competitive, with more than 100 applications typically submitted for just 20 final spots.

The process begins with an application and essay submission, narrowing the field to 40 semi-finalists who then participate in Dale Carnegie Training. Following that training, semi-finalists face in-person interviews conducted by a panel of community leaders and business professionals.

The final 20 scholars — evenly split between 10 male and 10 female participants — are selected from across the Coastal Bend region, representing both large urban districts like Corpus Christi ISD and smaller rural communities such as Agua Dulce, Orange Grove, and Mathis.

Every student who successfully completes the program receives a guaranteed $4,000 scholarship. The top-performing male and female scholars each receive an additional $6,000 scholarship, bringing their total awards to $10,000 each.

The scholarship total has grown consistently in recent years:

2022: $70,000

2024: $80,000

2025: $97,000

2026: $100,000

Scholars participate in industry tours that provide access to major employers and organizations throughout the Coastal Bend. The mentorship component pairs each scholar with a Buccaneer Commission volunteer based on the student's career interests, with a minimum of two one-hour sessions.

Community service projects are also part of the program, with scholars giving back to the region through local initiatives. The program culminates with final project presentations scheduled for April 11-12, 2026.

Since its inception in 1996, the program has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants.

Applications for the 2026 program closed on Nov. 1, 2025, and the current cohort has already been selected. Prospective applicants can begin preparing for the 2027 cycle now.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

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