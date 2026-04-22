A federal appeals court ruled in favor of a Texas state law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, took effect in September after being passed by the state last year. It marks the largest attempt in the nation to hang the Ten Commandments in public schools.

Appeals court upholds Texas law requiring Ten Commandments in schools

The mandate is sparking controversy online and across Corpus Christi, Texas, and the nation, with hundreds of Facebook comments pouring in. Neighbors around the city were asked the same questions about the law, yielding very different answers.

Two mothers, both passionate about education and sharing similar beliefs, do not see eye to eye on the issue.

Brianna Davis, an education advocate and CEO and founder of the non-profit Esperanza de Tejas, opposes the mandate.

"I'm a Catholic, so you know I grew up with the Ten Commandments," Davis said.

"Whatever happened to the separation between church and state? These are public schools, not religious institutions," Davis said.

"This is just Christian nationalism that seems to be happening a lot here in Texas," Davis said.

"Are we going to have some of the Jewish teachings up? Are we going to have some of the teachings from the Quran up?" Davis said.

"That doesn't represent all of the children at that school. They are force feeding children," Davis said.

"Public schools are meant to serve everyone. That's why it's called public school, right?" Davis said.

Adrina Reyes, a former teacher with Rising Tides, supports the new law.

"Most Christians, it's already embedded in our hearts, those Ten Commandments," Reyes said.

"You have to have those good Christian values that the country was founded on," Reyes said.

"If that is their belief, the Quran or other beliefs, then they teach them that in their home," Reyes said.

"I would've actually loved to have the Ten Commandments in my classroom," Reyes said.

"Having exposure to Christian values is something that's a good thing. We're about love, peace, joy," Reyes said.

"I honestly don't feel like there's anything wrong with that, I don't think it's being shoved down anybody's throat," Reyes said.

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