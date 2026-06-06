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Annaville FD holds annual junior firefighter summer camp

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Melissa Trevino
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The Annavile Fire Department is helping local kids learn what it takes to be a first responder — through a hands-on summer camp.

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For the second year in a row, Annaville firefighters hosted the Junior Firefighter Summer Camp. The two-day camp gives kids the chance to learn life-savings skills while getting hands-on experience with real firefighting equipment.

“Hopefully they’re going to get to experience for it is to be a firefighter. Wearing the bunker gear, using the fire hose to put out things. A lot of useful things. So they should be able to help in emergency situations," said Christopher Glass, Annaville FD Fire Captain.

One of the participants is 11-year-old Aaron Glass who has attended the camp both years.

“So that they can show other people how to do stuff if they ever want to be a firefighter," he said.

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