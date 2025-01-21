Almost 4,000 neighbors across the Coastal Bend experience power outages Tuesday

According to AEP Texas, about 30,000 people across the state of Texas were left without power on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21 after experiencing freezing temperatures. Almost 4,000 of these outages were in the Coastal Bend area, with the Port Aransas and Hebbronville areas being impacted the most.

“Weather has contributed to the outages all over the state of Texas," Omar Lopez, the AEP Texas Director of Communications said. “Here in the Corpus Christi area, the largest outage has been in Port Aransas and we’re currently sitting at about 3,800 customers out of power.”

One of those Port Aransas neighbors who was left without power for several hours is Jennifer Rouze.

“Well I live in an RV, I live RV life full time, so yeah, it's really really cold in the RV right now," Rouze said. “Although I didn’t take a shower this morning because it was a little chilly in the camper. You know, the hot water works, but you know, you step out of that shower and its freezing.”

Rouze lost power around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“Now that our lines are energized, we’re seeing those outages decrease significantly. It will take some time because some of those are large groups of outages," Lopez said. "I know in the Hebbronville area, we saw some outages that happened overnight. Those are large groups of customers as well. But rest assured, our crews are going to continue working until everybody will be back online. ”

Lopez said that the AEP Texas crews are working around the clock to restore people's power.

"Our crews have been preparing for this weather for the past three weeks. So, everything from making sure our trucks are ready to go, stocked with supplies, to all of our personnel being on-call, including our contractors, we're all ready to respond," Lopez said.

Neighbors in Port Aransas said it is typical to lose power in their area when temperatures drop below freezing in the winter time.

“I’m not surprised, but I am still cold," Rouze said.

AEP Texas reminds neighbors to not touch or go near any downed power lines. You can report power outages here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.