Air conditioning repairs made at 2 Corpus Christi schools after parents raise concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concerned parents reached out to KRIS 6 News about air conditioning problems at Adkins and Driscoll schools, prompting the station to seek clarification from Corpus Christi Independent School District officials.

The district provided a statement addressing the situation at both campuses.

"As is common during periods of extreme South Texas heat, air conditioning systems can experience increased demand. While Adkins and Driscoll have needed repairs, our Facilities & Maintenance team has responded quickly, and no school has been without air conditioning," the district said.

CCISD said educational activities continued uninterrupted during the repairs.

"During this time, indoor temperatures remained at comfortable levels, and there was no disruption to student learning," the district said.

The air conditioning issues come as South Texas experiences typical summer heat, placing additional strain on HVAC systems across the region.

Parents who initially raised concerns have not yet responded to the district's statement.

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