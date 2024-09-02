Agnes St shut down for investigation after dead body found

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Agnes Street is closed near 12th Street for an investigation after a dead body was found Monday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department received a call regarding a "man down" just after 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. When officers arrived at the 1300 block of Agnes, they discovered a deceased male with trauma to the face. Details are limited at this time as investigators are on the scene gathering evidence, police officers say.

Officials have shut down Agnes St near 12th St for an investigation, so motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

