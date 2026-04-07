A fatal crash involving five vehicles forces police to shut down part of the Crosstown Expressway Monday night

A five-vehicle crash has forced Corpus Christi Police to shut down part of the Crosstown Expressway Monday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Crosstown Expressway near Morgan Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

Drew Bishop

According to Madeline Commons with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, three people were taken to the hospital and one victim has died from their injuries.

Drew Bishop, KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Police have shut down northbound lanes of the Crosstown Expressway Monday evening.

The other two victims who were taken to the hospital had minor injuries.

It appears that at least five vehicles were involved- a Chrysler 300, a silver Honda Accord minivan, a red Ford pickup truck, a gray sedan, and a jeep that appears to be totaled.

There's no word yet on what led to the crash but one of the victims told KRIS 6 News someone in a Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate at speed and clipped her minivan. She said she's fine but a little sore.

In the meantime, there's several pieces of debris that litter the freeway and the grassy median nearby.

There's no word yet on how long that portion of the Crosstown Expressway will be closed.

Police told us the freeway will reopen after traffic investigators wrap up their investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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