CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Firefighters, first responders and community members gathered at the National First Responder Training Complex Saturday morning for a 9/11 memorial stair climb.

The event included moments of silence at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., followed by the stair climb. Food and refreshments were provided to participants following the climb.

9/11 memorial stair climb honors first responders who gave their lives on tragic day

Rey Rabago, CEO and vice president of the National First Responder Training Complex, said the event was meaningful to everyone involved.

"We just want to make sure that when people come out here and they provide a little bit of a sacrifice of what it was during that day, uh, we just, you know, it means a lot to not just myself but to everybody that actually participated."

Participants also reflected on what it means to serve as a first responder.

"You know, to be in the fire service is just about being part of something bigger than yourself, so that's what I really enjoy about it."

"It's not a job, it's an opportunity to kind of serve back the community. It's a calling."

The event brought the community together to remember those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

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