CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces River Authority is counting on $7 million from the state as Corpus Christi searches for a way out of its water crisis — but that money isn't in the authority's hands yet.

The $7 million is already written into NRA's proposed 2027 budget for its Harbor Island desalination project. During a Friday meeting, public comment and questions from reporters revealed significant uncertainty about when — or whether — that funding will arrive.

$7 million written into Nueces River Authority's budget — but the money hasn't been awarded yet

Cathy Fulton raised concerns during public comment, questioning why NRA is counting on money it hasn't received.

"They've got this little reprieve that may be coming from the Texas Water Development Board of $7 million. If they didn't have that money, they would be in the hole over $6 million for their 2027 budget. That's a big deal," Fulton said.

Fulton also questioned how the budget was structured to account for the missing funds.

"What they had to do was move money from one slot to another to try to make things balance out. They're just jockeying it around," Fulton said.

The Texas Water Development Board told KRIS 6 News that Governor Greg Abbott directed the agency to award funding to NRA for planning at Harbor Island. However, TWDB did not answer whether this specific $7 million grant has actually been awarded, and a spokesperson said she wasn't sure what program the money is coming from.

NRA leaders say they expect the state to consider the funding on Aug. 24, with the money available by Sept. 4. But when Deputy Executive Director John Chisholm was asked whether he had those dates in writing, his answer raised further questions.

"I have emails from Kevin Smith, the South Reach manager. And as far as the dates that he's given me, no, those were the telephone conversations that we had this week. He's trying to get it together, so no I don't have it," Chisholm said.

Despite the uncertainty, the board approved its 2027 budget with the $7 million included. It also approved two contracts worth nearly $5 million — both tied to the grant. NRA says those contracts won't move forward until the money is available.

The unanswered questions come just a month after Governor Abbott's office told KRIS 6 News there was no formal financial commitment from the state for Harbor Island. TWDB now says Abbott has directed the agency to award the funding.

I will be watching to see if the money becomes available on Sept. 4 as expected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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