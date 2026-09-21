6 Things to Know: Water taste update, pipeline leak, Highway 361 safety meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

SOME CC WATER CUSTOMERS MAY STILL NOTICE EARTHY TASTE AND SMELL

Some Corpus Christi water customers may still notice an earthy or musty taste and smell from their tap water.

The city says the naturally occurring compounds that caused the issue are no longer present in the source water but are still working their way through the distribution system. Most areas should see improvement early this week.

Corpus Christi Water's system draws from multiple surface water sources, and changes in the blend can affect the taste and odor of tap water. The city has received dozens of reports from residents in recent months about similar water quality concerns and has dispatched staff to test the water at each reported location.

Customers with concerns can contact 3-1-1.

CORPUS CHRISTI WATER REPAIRING LEAK ON MARY RHODES PIPELINE

Corpus Christi Water is repairing a leak on the Mary Rhodes Pipeline near Highways 77 and 239, south of the San Antonio River.

The 101-mile pipeline carries water from Lake Texana to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant. Crews have been working around the clock to dewater the site and pipeline. Once the area around the 64-inch pipeline is safe to access, crews will determine the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

In the meantime, Corpus Christi Water says it is increasing production from Nueces County groundwater wells and releasing more water from the Wesley Seale Dam.

Since opening, the Mary Rhodes Pipeline has experienced at least 33 leaks or failures. The pipeline was completed in 1998 and was named after former Corpus Christi Mayor Mary Rhodes, who pushed for its construction as a solution to the region's shrinking water supply.

TXDOT HOSTING OPEN HOUSE ON HIGHWAY 361 SAFETY TODAY

Safety along State Highway 361 has been a major topic of conversation, and that conversation continues today.

The SH 361 Corridor Safety Conversation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island in the Son United Methodist Church, located at 10650 SH 361 in Corpus Christi.

State Highway 361 has recorded a large number of fatalities along the roadway, including three deaths in a single week last month. Rather than a traditional presentation format, TxDOT is hosting a come-and-go open house that allows participants to engage at their own pace.

Anyone who travels SH 361, lives nearby, owns a business in the area, or uses the corridor occasionally is encouraged to attend. Those unable to attend can send suggestions to SH361_Safety@txdot.gov.

U.S. WAR WITH IRAN HAS COST ABOUT $45 BILLION

The price tag for the U.S. war with Iran is adding up.

The US war with Iran has cost $45.1 billion, the Pentagon informed Congress on Friday. The department told lawmakers that war costs were $43.6 billion as of September 3 plus an additional $1.5 billion for extra fuel.

The breakdown includes $28.1 billion for replacing spent munitions, $11.2 billion for general operations, $4.3 billion for lost weapons and tools, and $1.5 billion for fuel.

The CBO estimated the war will continue to cost the U.S. approximately $2 billion to $3 billion per month, with higher costs estimated during periods of escalated fighting.

ALL 50 STATES JOIN TRUMP'S MEDICAID DRUG PRICING PROGRAM

A new Medicaid program could help lower prescription drug costs.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that all 50 states will join in on a program set to provide Most Favored Nation pricing to some drugs within the Medicaid program, bringing the net price of selected drugs down to prices paid in certain other countries.

The Trump administration claims that Medicaid will save billions on prescription drug costs as a result of the plan, dubbed the Medicaid "GENEROUS" model. Experts say the savings are unclear since the content of the deals isn't public.

Medicaid provides health coverage to eligible low-income households.

FALL OFFICIALLY ARRIVES TUESDAY

We're getting closer to cozy season — fall is almost here.

The autumnal equinox arrives Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, officially marking the start of fall. That's when day and night are nearly the same length.

Before long, fall colors will start to appear, typically from late September through mid-October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

